Kroger warns customers, employees of IT breach

National grocery chain Kroger said on Friday that some of its health and money services data has been breached by an authorized user.

The company said that a “limited number” of its customers and employees were affected by the breach. The company believes that fewer than 1% of its customers were impacted.

The grocery chain added that no credit or debit card data were accessed in the hack.

Kroger said it was among several companies impacted by a breach from third-party secure file transfers using Accellion. Kroger said it has stopped using Accellion services.

Customers seeking additional information on the breach can call a dedicated phone number for the incident at 1 (855) 558-2999 between 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT (Monday through Friday) and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT (Saturday and Sunday).

Kroger is the parent company for a number of other regional grocery chains, including Ralphs, Harris Teeter, Fry’s, King Soopers and Fred Meyer.