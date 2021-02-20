Menu

Kroger warns customers, employees of IT breach

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2017, file photo, bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., sit inside this shopping cart. A group of Instacart workers are organizing a strike across the U.S. starting Monday, March 30, 2020, to demand more pay and protection as they struggle to meet a surge in demand for grocery deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic. It was unclear how many of Instacart's shoppers - most of whom work as independent contractors - would join the strike. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Posted at 7:06 PM, Feb 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-19 21:06:03-05

National grocery chain Kroger said on Friday that some of its health and money services data has been breached by an authorized user.

The company said that a “limited number” of its customers and employees were affected by the breach. The company believes that fewer than 1% of its customers were impacted.

The grocery chain added that no credit or debit card data were accessed in the hack.

Kroger said it was among several companies impacted by a breach from third-party secure file transfers using Accellion. Kroger said it has stopped using Accellion services.

Customers seeking additional information on the breach can call a dedicated phone number for the incident at 1 (855) 558-2999 between 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT (Monday through Friday) and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT (Saturday and Sunday).

Kroger is the parent company for a number of other regional grocery chains, including Ralphs, Harris Teeter, Fry’s, King Soopers and Fred Meyer.

