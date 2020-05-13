Menu

Krispy Kreme to honor 2020 seniors with free ‘Graduate Dozen’ doughnuts on May 19

Photo by: Krispy Kreme
Posted at 10:20 AM, May 13, 2020
Krispy Kreme wants to help all high school and college seniors celebrate their accomplishments with free doughnuts on May 19.

On that day, any senior can get a free “Graduate Dozen” by showing up to a participating Krispy Kreme location dressed in their graduation cap and gown or any “Class of 2020” shirt, jacket or swag.

Anyone can purchase the special doughnuts which spell out 2020 in three rows between May 18-24.

The ”Graduate Dozen” includes chocolate iced with sprinkles doughnuts, strawberry iced with sprinkles doughnuts, cake batter filled doughnuts and a yellow iced original glazed doughnuts.

The offer is taking place at participating Krispy Kreme locations while supplies last. Click here for more information.

This story was originally published by staff at WMAR.

