Krispy Kreme offers 'Four Days of Glaze' to help you ring in 2021 sweetly

Alan Diaz/AP
This photo taken Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, shows Krispy Kreme Doughnuts sign in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
Posted at 5:01 PM, Jan 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-01 19:01:58-05

Krispy Kreme wants you to ring in 2021 in a sweet way so they are offering "Four Days of Glaze."

From now until Jan. 3, you can get two dozen doughnuts for $12 and the offer is available via pickup, drive-thru, and at any participating location across the U.S.

"Making the start of 2021 a little sweeter as we continue to share the joy (and dozens!) with loved ones while looking toward a brighter year," Krispy Kreme said in a press release.

Krispy Kreme said customers could purchase up to two per day.

