Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Krispy Kreme offering free glazed doughnuts on Election Day

items.[0].image.alt
Business Wire
All guests will receive a free doughnut on Nov. 3; the chain will also provide ‘I Voted’ stickers (Photo: Business Wire)
Krispy Kreme offering free glazed doughnuts on Election Day
Posted at 4:16 PM, Oct 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-28 19:16:46-04

On Election Day, Krispy Kreme will be passing out free glazed doughnuts.

The chain will also giveaway "I Voted" stickers along with the sweet treat.

“If you’re out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free Original Glazed doughnut,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme, in a press release. “And if you didn’t get you an ‘I Voted’ sticker because you voted before Election Day, we’ve got you covered there too.”

The chain added that you do not need to prove that you voted to receive the free doughnut and sticker.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.