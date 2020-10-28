Krispy Kreme offering free glazed doughnuts on Election Day

On Election Day, Krispy Kreme will be passing out free glazed doughnuts.

The chain will also giveaway "I Voted" stickers along with the sweet treat.

“If you’re out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free Original Glazed doughnut,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme, in a press release. “And if you didn’t get you an ‘I Voted’ sticker because you voted before Election Day, we’ve got you covered there too.”

The chain added that you do not need to prove that you voted to receive the free doughnut and sticker.