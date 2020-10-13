Kraft Heinz getting into toy business with variety game pack

Kraft Heinz is getting into the toy business.

In a press release, gaming publisher Big G Creative announced they are partnering up with Kraft Heinz to create three sets of games that are inspired by Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Heinz Ketchup, and Jell-O.

“For most families, more time at home means getting extra creative with day-to-day routines and seeking out fun experiences in between,” said Steven Anne, creative director at Big G Creative, in the news release. “Kraft Heinz has always brought a playfulness to the dinner table, and now we’re thrilled to bring that same spirit to family game night.”

Each game is recommended for anyone over the age of 8 and takes about 20 minutes to complete.

The game, packaged like the iconic food favorite, is available exclusively at Target stores and Target.com for $19.99.