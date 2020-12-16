Kirk Cameron protests stay-at-home orders with Christmas carol sing-along

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Actor Kirk Cameron held a “peaceful protest” against coronavirus pandemic restrictions Sunday, getting together hundreds of people in Southern California to sing Christmas carols.

Video shared on Cameron’s Facebook page shows a large crowd, tightly packed without masks, singing carols with musicians at a mall parking lot in Thousand Oaks. At one point, Cameron tilts the camera down to himself and gives a thumbs up.

The event took place in Ventura County, which like most of California has seen a surge in coronavirus cases after Thanksgiving and has strict stay-at-home measures in place.

Local officials say the events are irresponsible as ICU bed availability in the Southern California region dips below 2%.

"Liberty and freedom are very fragile and they come with great responsibility," Thousand Oaks Mayor Claudia Bill-de la Pena told ABC7 News in Los Angeles. "Continuing to hold large gatherings and ignoring all guidelines, I feel, is unchristian."

In a video shared before the event, Camera talks to the camera to explain the “Christmas caroling peaceful protest.”

“If you’re not in the Christmas spirit yet, join us, we’re going to be singing Christmas carols by candlelight,” Cameron says . “It will lift your spirit and it will remind you of our great God-given liberties and constitutional protected rights to gather and assemble and sing about the birth of our savior.”

Cameron was part of a similar “Christmas carol peaceful protest” the previous weekend, and said it was so uplifting and successful, they held a second one.

Images shared from the December 6 event show dozens of people gathered close together singing without masks on.

Cameron is best known for his role as Mike Seaver in the sitcom “Growing Pains” in the late 80s and early 90s.