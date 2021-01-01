King’s Hawaiian ‘deceptive’ about where rolls are made, lawsuit alleges

Some people who eat King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls feel the bread company is misleading them.

A class-action lawsuit has been filed in New York claiming the company behind the rolls is “deceptive” to customers making them believe the rolls are made in Hawaii. The submitted documents claim the rolls are made in California.

"While Hawaiian rolls and company name by themselves don’t cause people to expect a product made in Hawaii any more than a moon pie be made on the moon, the prominent placement of Hilo Hawaii gives a misleading impression to consumers,” a representative from Sheehan & Associates PC wrote to Fox News via email. "This is especially so since King’s Hawaiian is the preeminent brand in this category of food.”

On the company’s website, they say their “legacy of baking … begins in the 1950s in Hilo, Hawaii” where the founder opened Robert’s Bakery.

The lawsuit alleges the plaintiffs would not have bought King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls if they had known they were not made in Hawaii. Damages along with a change in label and packaging is being sought in the suit.