Kimmel to host Emmys, first major awards show of pandemic

Rich Fury/Rich Fury/Invision/AP
FILE - This Sept. 14, 2016 file photo shows host Jimmy Kimmel posing for a photo with a replica of an Emmy statue at the Primetime Emmy Awards Press Preview Day in Los Angeles. Kimmel will return as host and will serve as executive producer for the 72nd Emmy Awards. The show will be broadcast, Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jun 16, 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel will host the first major Hollywood awards ceremony of the coronavirus pandemic — but just how the Emmy Awards will be held remains cloudy.

Kimmel acknowledged that in Tuesday's announcement, saying it was unclear how or where the Sept. 20 ceremony will be held.

ABC said details on the show's production will be announced soon.

Choosing Kimmel to emcee the ceremony reverses course from last year's no-host Emmys.

The entertainment industry is just beginning to restart production following a months-long shutdown aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

Nominations for the 72nd prime-time Emmys will be announced by the TV academy on July 28.

