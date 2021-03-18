Kentucky woman escapes from accused rapist after being tied up for days, court records say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing several charges, including rape, after police say he tied up a woman for two days, took her phone, and threatened to kill her.

A police citation says the woman told officers 61-year-old Bryant Massengale punched her in the face Monday night and Tuesday morning. During the incident, Massengale allegedly took her phone, preventing her from contacting the police.

The man allegedly used tape and rope to restrain her while he was assaulting her. The police citation says he also threatened to kill her multiple times before he said he would kill himself. The woman was able to run for help after he fell asleep.

Massengale is facing the following charges:

Two charges of Rape, 1st Degree - Domestic Violence (With Serious Physical Injury)

Two charges of Sodomy, 1st Degree - Domestic Violence (With Serious Physical Injury)

Two charges of Strangulation, 1st Degree - Domestic Violence (With Serious Physical Injury)

Assault, 2nd Degree - Domestic Violence

Kidnapping (With Serious Physical Injury)

Intimidating a Participant in the Legal Process

Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree

Massengale's arraignment took place Wednesday afternoon. He's being held on a $7,500 bond.

This article was written by Jordan Mickle for WLEX.