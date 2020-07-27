Kentucky governor orders bars to close, reduce restaurant capacity for two weeks

Some bars will close for two weeks starting Tuesday under a new decision by Governor Andy Beshear's office.
Starting Tuesday at 5 p.m., freestanding bars will close and restaurants will be limited to 25% capacity indoors.
Outside seating can remain as long as social distancing measures are in place.
This will be in effect for two weeks, until August 11.
During the COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Beshear also recommended that schools across Kentucky should postpone in-person instruction until the third week in August.