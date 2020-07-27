Menu

Kentucky governor orders bars to close, reduce restaurant capacity for two weeks

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Deep Sushi restaurant employees Jordan Arrowood, left, cleans the bar top as Carrie Souza enters an order at the sushi restaurant in the Deep Ellum entertainment district in Dallas, Friday, June 26, 2020. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he is shutting bars back down and scaling back restaurant capacity to 50%, in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jul 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-27 17:09:13-04

Some bars will close for two weeks starting Tuesday under a new decision by Governor Andy Beshear's office.

Starting Tuesday at 5 p.m., freestanding bars will close and restaurants will be limited to 25% capacity indoors.

Outside seating can remain as long as social distancing measures are in place.

This will be in effect for two weeks, until August 11.

During the COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Beshear also recommended that schools across Kentucky should postpone in-person instruction until the third week in August.

WLEX's Jordan Mickle was first to report this story.

