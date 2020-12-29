Kenosha mayor, police chief ask for peace ahead of decision on Jacob Blake shooting investigation

KENOSHA, Wisc. — While the City of Kenosha waits for a charging decision in the Jacob Blake shooting, the city’s mayor, John Antaramian, and police chief Daniel Miskinis jointly authored an op-ed piece in the Kenosha News on Sunday.

In the paper, both write they do not know when the decision will come down but they are preparing for it.

Reverend Jonathan Barker of Grace Lutheran Church said he has been working with the city’s mayor and police chief on police reform. Reverend Barker said he knows a lot of people in the community are hurting, and he is praying the District Attorney's decision will bring justice.

“I hope we can get justice for Jacob Blake. I hope we can continue to get justice for our Black and brown communities around police reform, and the mayor and police chief will continue to follow through with the reforms they have worked on, started on, and promised,” said Rev. Barker.

Kenosha’s District Attorney has yet to announce if Officer Rusten Sheskey will face charges for the Aug. 23 shooting.

“Regardless of the decision, people will have differing opinions and strong emotions about it. That is everyone’s right. Whether you agree or disagree, we ask that you express your opinions peacefully and lawfully. We will not — we can not — tolerate the kind of violence we saw on our streets earlier this year and we will take definitive steps to protect our residents and businesses,” wrote Mayor Antaramian, and Police Chief Miskinis.

Reverend Barker, like most people in Kenosha, is anxiously awaiting that decision and the impact it will have on the city.

“If we don’t get justice for our community where we are standing, here in Uptown, is going to be incredibly hurt, and there is going to be a tremendous loss of trust,” said Reverand Barker.

The District Attorney did not return a phone call from TMJ4 News. We did reach out to the police chief and mayor for an interview, however, both declined to comment.

In the op-ed, they went on to write, “We assure you that we are committed to being on the right path. The work is not quick or easy, but we are building a better and stronger Kenosha for all.”

To read the full op-ed click here.

This story was first published by Adriana Mendez at TMJ4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.