Kanye West announces 2020 run for president on Twitter

He's long toyed with doing it, but rapper and fashion designer Kanye West appears to be making good on his promise to run for president.

The multiplatinum Chicago native announced on Twitter Saturday that he's making good on what he said he'd do at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards and running for president in 2020.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," West told his 29.3 million Twitter followers. "I am running for president of the United States!"

West has created controversy his entire career but only recently become somewhat of a political figure, previously supporting President Donald Trump. The two have gone from meeting with Trump in Manhattan during his transition to the presidency to complimentary tweets to working on prison reform alongside his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

The rapper made no further details of his run, or whether this signified a turn against the president. There was no indication that this was a prank or a joke, though West has given no official statement on the potential run.