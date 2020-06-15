Justices won't reexamine legal doctrine that shields law enforcement

The Supreme Court decided on Monday that they will not reexamine a doctrine that protects law enforcement and government officials from being sued over their actions while on the job.

The doctrine, which the justices created nearly 50 years ago, gives "qualified immunity" for law enforcement officers, which protects them from frivolous lawsuits CNN reported.

The decision comes amid protests over the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

According to CBS News, the courts were to hear one case about a man in Tennessee that was bitten by a police dog, although he was sitting on the ground with his hands raised.

NPR reports that two justices, Sonia Sotomayor and Clarence Thomas, have both been skeptical of the doctrine.