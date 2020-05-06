Menu

Justice Ginsburg released from the hospital after seeking gallbladder treatment

Patrick Semansky/AP
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Justice Ginsburg released from the hospital after seeking gallbladder treatment
Posted at 4:57 PM, May 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-06 20:32:09-04

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from a Maryland hospital, hours after participating in oral arguments from her hospital room at Johns Hopkins University Hospital.

Ginsburg underwent a non-surgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Supreme Court, Ginsburg underwent outpatient tests following oral arguments on Monday. The tests confirmed that she was suffering from a gallstone, which was causing an infection.

According to a statement obtained by CNN , Ginsburg "is doing well and glad to be home. The Justice will return to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, for follow-up outpatient visits over the next few weeks to eventually remove the gallstone non-surgically."

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, Supreme Court oral arguments were held electronically for the first time this week. Despite being in the hospital, Ginsburg still participated in Wednesday's hearing.

The 87-year-old justice is the second-longest service justice on the bench, behind Justice Clarence Thomas.

