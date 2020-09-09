Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Justice Department asks to defend Trump in rape accuser's defamation suit

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, photo, E. Jean Carroll talks to reporters outside a courthouse in New York. The U.S. Justice Department is seeking to take over President Donald Trump's defense in a defamation lawsuit brought by Carroll, who accused the president of raping her in a New York luxury department store in the mid-1990s. Federal lawyers asked a court Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, to allow a legal move that could put the American people on the hook for any money she might be awarded. She says the president's comments, including that she was “totally lying” to sell a memoir, besmirched her character and harmed her career when he denied the rape allegations in 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Justice Department asks to defend Trump in rape accuser's defamation suit
Posted at 10:08 AM, Sep 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-09 13:10:54-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is asking to take over President Donald Trump’s defense in a defamation lawsuit from a writer who accused him of rape.

Federal lawyers also asked a court Tuesday to allow a move that could put the American people on the hook for any money E. Jean Carroll might be awarded.

The Justice Department lawyers argue that Trump was “acting within the scope of his office” when he denied Carroll’s allegations last year that he raped her in a New York luxury department store in the mid-1990s.
She says his comments besmirched her character and harmed her career.

The filing complicates, at least for the moment, Carroll’s efforts to get a DNA sample from the president as potential evidence and to have him answer questions under oath.

It comes amid concerns that Attorney General William Barr has gone out of his way to intervene in other legal cases involving Trump or his allies. Barr tried to decrease the amount of prison time his office sought for Trump ally Roger Stone following a criminal trial where he was found guilty. (Stone’s sentence was later commuted by Trump.) Barr’s Justice Department has acted to dismiss its own case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, called the department’s argument “shocking.”

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...