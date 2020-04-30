Just in case: Trump to prep for transition in case he loses election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is still all-in on getting reelected, but he’s also set to take the first steps to formally prepare someone else to take over if he loses on Nov. 3.

Trump is standing up a council under the first deployment of Presidential Transition Act by an incumbent aspiring for another term since Congress moved in 2015 to better ensure continuity of government when one president hands off to another.

Under the act, Trump must name members of the transition council and a senior White House employee to head it no later than six months before Election Day, which is Sunday.

Senior administration officials told the Associated Press that Trump is expected to choose Chris Liddell to lead the council. He’s a deputy chief of staff for policy coordination.

Making sure presidential candidates are ready to take charge of the federal government became a priority after the Sept. 11 attacks, but the effort takes on new urgency because of the coronavirus pandemic and associated economic turmoil.

