Judge sets June 4 hearing for suspects in Arbery slaying

This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County Detention Center, in Georgia, show Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. The two have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP)
Posted at 10:49 AM, May 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-28 13:49:11-04

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has scheduled a court hearing next week for three men charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

The clerk's office for Glynn County Magistrate Court confirmed Wednesday that Judge Wallace E. Harrell has set a preliminary hearing for June 4.

Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23 when a white father and son armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old black man after they spotted him running in their neighborhood.

More than two months passed before Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

One of the McMichaels' neighbors, William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., was charged in the case last week. 

