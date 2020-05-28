Judge sets June 4 hearing for suspects in Arbery slaying

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has scheduled a court hearing next week for three men charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

The clerk's office for Glynn County Magistrate Court confirmed Wednesday that Judge Wallace E. Harrell has set a preliminary hearing for June 4.

Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23 when a white father and son armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old black man after they spotted him running in their neighborhood.

More than two months passed before Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

One of the McMichaels' neighbors, William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., was charged in the case last week.