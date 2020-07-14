Judge rejects tentative $19M Weinstein deal with accusers

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has rejected a $19 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan said Weinstein's accusers in the proposed class-action settlement were too varied to be grouped together.

Lawyers for several women who had opposed the deal praised what they described as Hellerstein's swift rejection of a one-sided proposal.

Back in March, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

According to CNN, Weinstein was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the charge of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and three years in prison for a charge of rape in the third degree.

90 women accused Weinstein of harassment, inappropriate touching, and sexual assault, the New York Times reported.

A spokesman for Weinstein did not immediately comment.

A lawyer for his companies declined to comment.

And there was no immediate comment from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who announced the tentative agreement on June 30.

The deal would have provided between $7,500 and $750,000 to some women who accused Weinstein of abusing them.