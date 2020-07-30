Judge delays deposition release of Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime Jeffrey Epstein confidante

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The release of a sealed deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell, disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's longtime confident, was delayed until Monday, court records show.

A federal judge ordered the release be held until Monday, providing Maxwell a brief window to appeal a previous order unsealing the record. The deposition was initially scheduled for release Thursday.

Maxwell, 58, faces criminal charges in federal court of enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation, and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury.

Maxwell was arrested in early July and pleaded not guilty to those charges. A judge denied bail in the case and ordered Maxwell held in jail, pending her trial.

The judge overseeing the civil case denied Maxwell's request to outright block the release of the sealed documents.

The documents are part of a 2016 civil lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, and include emails and depositions by others, including Giuffre and an anonymous Epstein accuser. The case was settled in 2017, but Giuffre has since fought to have records previously sealed in the case released publicly.

The judge set a trial date in Maxwell's criminal case for July 2021.

This story originally reported by Erik Altmann on wptv.com.