Judge advances murder case against 3 in Arbery death

A judge has ruled that the cases against all three defendants charged with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery can advance to the trial court.

During a probable cause hearing Thursday, Magistrate Court Judge Wallace Harrell found that there is enough evidence for the cases against Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan to proceed.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Arbery was in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia, when both Gregory and Travis McMichael confronted Arbery with two firearms on February 23. During the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery, prosecutors said.

Bryan filmed the encounter, but it took nearly 10 weeks for the video to be made public.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said that an investigation was launched into Arbery's death as video spread online.

Arbery’s death prompted a social media hashtag #JusticeForAhmaud. Arbery’s death prompted discussions nationally on the role racial bias plays in the criminal justice system.