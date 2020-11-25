Menu

Joe Biden to deliver Thanksgiving address Wednesday, expected to preach unity

Carolyn Kaster/AP
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he introduces nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 10:05 AM, Nov 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-25 12:53:55-05

President-elect Joe Biden will deliver a Thanksgiving address to the nation on Wednesday from his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

According to The Associated Press, the Biden transition team says the president-elect will “discuss the shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season and say that we can and will get through the current crisis together."

Biden's announcement comes as the U.S. finds itself in a perilous position ahead of the holiday — COVID-19 cases are spiking to levels previously unseen since the pandemic arrived in the country, and health experts fear that large family gatherings across the country could continue to facilitate the spread of the virus.

The CDC has recommended that Americans not travel to celebrate Thanksgiving, and Dr. Anthony Fauci has recommended that celebrations be limited to members of a single household.

But Americans seem poised to ignore those recommendations. At least one survey says that 1 in 3 parents believe that the benefits of gathering at Thanksgiving outweigh the risk of the coronavirus.

Biden's address comes a day after he formally announced who he will nominate for six key administration positions. It also comes a day after President Donald Trump participated in the annual turkey pardon at the White House.

