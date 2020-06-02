Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Biden calls for change in policing, promises to form policing commission if elected

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Andrew Harnik/AP
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden holds his notes as he speaks to members of the clergy and community leaders at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Del., Monday, June 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Joe Biden to deliver address from Philadelphia amid nationwide unrest
Posted at 6:49 AM, Jun 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-02 11:18:02-04

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called for systemic change within American law enforcement during a speech in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Biden began his address by repeating some of George Floyd's final words" "I can't breathe."

Biden then called for major changes in policing, saying that he would create a national police oversight commission within his first 100 days as president, should he be elected.

"We need to take a hard look at the system that allows the tragedies to keep happening," Biden said.

On Monday, Biden held a listening session at an African Methodist Episcopal Church and called for police reform.

Biden's address will comes amid nationwide protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day after bystander video showed Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

Protests have intensified in recent days, particularly in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump was reportedly rushed to a White House bunker during weekend protests.

On Monday, Trump staged a photo op at a church near the White House that had been vandalized by rioters — a photo op that required the national guard to fire tear gas on hundreds of peaceful protesters.


Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.