Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Jimmy John’s fires employees seen making a noose

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2019, photo, Tyler Schwecke, a delivery driver for Jimmy John's, makes a delivery in Las Vegas. Despite pressure from third-party apps, a few big chains continue to use their own drivers, and they’re hiring. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Jimmy John’s fires employees seen making a noose
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jul 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-06 20:32:59-04

Jimmy John’s, a nationwide chain of sandwich restaurants, said it has fired the employees involved in an incident it says was "unacceptable."

Video of Jimmy John’s employees showed the workers making a noose out of bread dough and placing the noose around the neck of an employee. The video was shared on Twitter, but appeared to have been grabbed from a Snapchat user.

The social media video contained a social media filter reading “Happy 4th of July.”

Jimmy John’s responded to the video, saying, “We have zero tolerance for racism or discrimination in any form. The franchisee has taken immediate action and the employees have been terminated. The actions seen in this video are completely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John's brand.”

USA Today confirmed that the incident happened inside a Woodstock, Georgia, location.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson