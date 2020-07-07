Jimmy John’s fires employees seen making a noose

Jimmy John’s, a nationwide chain of sandwich restaurants, said it has fired the employees involved in an incident it says was "unacceptable."

Video of Jimmy John’s employees showed the workers making a noose out of bread dough and placing the noose around the neck of an employee. The video was shared on Twitter, but appeared to have been grabbed from a Snapchat user.

The social media video contained a social media filter reading “Happy 4th of July.”

Jimmy John’s responded to the video, saying, “We have zero tolerance for racism or discrimination in any form. The franchisee has taken immediate action and the employees have been terminated. The actions seen in this video are completely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John's brand.”

USA Today confirmed that the incident happened inside a Woodstock, Georgia, location.