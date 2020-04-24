Jill Biden: Michelle Obama would make 'wonderful' VP pick

Jill Biden wants Michelle Obama to be her husband's pick for vice president.

On CNN's morning show "New Day," Jill said she would love for Michelle to be her Joe Biden's running mate.

"I'd love it if Michelle would agree to it," Biden told CNN . "But you know, I think she's had it with politics. I don't know. She's so good at everything she does. That would be wonderful."

In an interview with a TV station in Pittsburgh earlier this week, Joe Biden said he'd take Michelle as his running mate "in a heartbeat."