Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dead at 45

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeremiah Green, the founding drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse, has passed away at the age of 45 from stage 4 cancer.

Influenced by Talking Heads and XTC among others, Modest Mouse debuted in 1996 with the album “This Is a Long Drive for Someone with Nothing to Think About” and built a substantial critical following before having mainstream success with their fourth release, “Good News for People Who Love Bad News,” and the singles “Float On” and “Ocean Breathes Salty."

Green's death comes days after his bandmates announced he was battling stage 4 cancer.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

