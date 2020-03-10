Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune to tape episodes without a studio audience amid coronavirus fears

"Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" will not tape upcoming episodes before a live studio audience as COVID-19 fears spread from coast to coast. The news was first reported by TMZ on Monday, and confirmed by a source close to the show.

Tapings of the two popular TV game shows, both produced by Sony Entertainment, will continue.

The audience is being kept away out of an abundance of caution as health officials are encouraging the public to conduct social distancing amid the spread of the virus.

Tapings for Jeopardy are of particular concern due to the health of Alex Trebek. Trebek, the 79-year-old host of Jeopardy, has been fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer since last year.

The CDC and other health officials said that the elderly and those with weakened immune systems should avoid social contact as COVID-19 spreads throughout the United States.