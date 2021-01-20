Jen Psaki to hold first news briefing as White House press secretary

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to hold her first White House news briefing tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

The briefing will be the first look at the interaction between the Biden administration and the news media. Psaki also served as Biden’s press secretary during the transition.

Psaki previously served in the Obama administration, first serving as the White House’s deputy press secretary, then she was the White House communications director, then as the State Department’s spokesperson, followed by becoming the White House communications director.

Although President Joe Biden has only been in office for several hours, he has been off to a busy start, first signing executive orders, some of which will undo a number of directives by President Donald Trump.

Also on Wednesday, Democrats took the advantage in the US Senate as three new Democratic senators were sworn into the body by Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris herself will serve as president of the Senate. With the Senate evenly divided, Harris will act as the tiebreaker in party-line votes.