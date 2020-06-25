Jeffrey Epstein's victims can now collect more than $600 million from compensation fund

Victims who endured mental, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of wealthy Palm Beach hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators can now start filing compensation claims against his estate.

Earlier this month, a U.S. Virgin Islands probate judge gave the go-ahead for the Epstein Victims' Compensation Program to begin accepting claims starting on Thursday, June 25.

An estimated $630 million has been allocated to the fund.

"Jeffrey Epstein has failed, and his victims have won," said attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represents four of Epstein's accusers. "Hopefully this is the first page of the final chapter of the Epstein saga."

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Kuvin said the fund is only open for less than a year, and money will be distributed to victims based upon their allegations that can be proven.

Victims who have more evidence and more significant damages will receive more money, Kuvin said.

"It is imperative that anyone who believes they're a victim of Jeffrey Epstein come forward now. Your identities will remain confidential throughout the process," said Kuvin. "It is for all victims to apply. This includes women that have never come forward before. It includes women that have filed lawsuits. It includes women whose only evidence is their tragic memory of the events. And it includes women that have filed and settled their cases."

Kuvin added that women who have been abused by Epstein can come forward with "merely their memories of what has occurred."

After applying, victims will be interviewed by a fund administrator to look at their evidence and determine how much money they may receive.

Epstein, who was accused of sexually abusing underage girls and running a sex trafficking ring, was found dead in his jail cell at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug,. 10, 2019. A medical examiner determined his cause of death was suicide by hanging.

One of Epstein's victims, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke via phone call during Thursday's news conference, calling the Palm Beach financier a "monster" and urging other victims to come forward.

"It's something I've been living with every day of my life, and it's really transformed my life," the victim said. "To get closure and put it in the past and move on and move forward is a big deal."

Kuvin recommended that anyone who applies for compensation from the fund should have an attorney.

"There could potentially be close to hundreds of victims out there over a 20-year period," Kuvin said. "These victims now have, finally, a clear path to justice."

To submit a claim to the Epstein Victims' Compensation Program, click here.

This story was originally reported by Merris Badcock and Matt Papaycik on wptv.com.