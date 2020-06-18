Menu

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, dead at 92

Posted at 5:42 AM, Jun 18, 2020
NEW YORK — Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died at 92, her daughter confirmed to the New York Times.

Smith died Wednesday at her Manhattan home, her daughter Kym told the Times.

Smith served as ambassador to Ireland for five years under President Bill Clinton. She also founded an arts education program that supports artists with physical or mental disabilities.

She was the eighth of nine children born to Joseph P. and Rose Kennedy, and she tragically outlived several of them by decades.

