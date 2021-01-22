Jacksonville University issues mandatory evacuation due to 'threat of violence'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville University says it has issued a mandatory evacuation of its campus due to a “threat of violence” made against its “campus community” Friday afternoon.

On its website, the Florida school asked anyone currently on campus to evacuate “IMMEDIATELY.” They added that people in the area should find a safe place to shelter off campus until further notice.

“We will alert students when it's all clear,” wrote the school in a tweet that also encouraged students to sign up for emergency text alerts.

The college says authorities have been notified and the incident is under investigation.

University spokeswoman Laura Phelps told Jacksonville.com that personnel don’t believe there’s an “immediate threat,” but asked people to stay away from campus as law enforcement investigates.

It’s unclear at this time what kind of threat was made.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

