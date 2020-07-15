It's Tax Day! Celebrate with these freebies and deals

After being delayed for three months, Wednesday is Tax Day, so where are the freebies?

Traditional sales and freebies that give consumers a welcome treat over the summer have been curtailed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon delayed their Prime Day sale with a later date yet-to-be-determined, convenience store 7-11 didn’t hold their annual free Slurpee Day on July 11 (although loyalty members received a free slurpee during the month of July), Chick-Fil-A's annual Cow Appreciation Day has been postponed, and the list of Tax Day freebies is greatly reduced.

Farmer Boys, a restaurant chain in Southern California and Nevada, is offering two breakfast burritos or two Double Big Cheese burgers for $10.40 in honor of Tax Day.

While freebies on Tax Day are limited, there are plenty of businesses and restaurants offering Wednesday deals each week. Below is a collection from Offers.com of businesses with dozens of locations offering Wednesday deals or offers valid on July 15.

Bar Louie: Tax Day falls on a Wednesday, so you’ll want to take advantage of Bar Louie’s Buy One Get One FREE Boneless Wings , which are available every Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Available to order online or call ahead for pickup.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse : Get a $10 Loaded Burger with fries Wednesday for dine-in, takeout or delivery. When dining in, get unlimited fries.

Black Angus: Enjoy having your Tax Day meal delivered to your door. Black Angus is offering FREE delivery through July 15 . For Postmates and DoorDash, delivery is free on orders of $15 or more. For UberEats, spend $25 or more and don’t pay for delivery.

Boston Market : Get $5 off a $15 order with a coupon Wednesday. For online orders, enter code 32985.

BurgerFi : Through Friday, get free regular-sized fries with any purchase ordered on the BurgerFi app .

Burger King : Find several offers including $1 large fries on the BK app. App specials are listed at www.bk.com/offers .

Dunkin’: Dunkin’ has launched two new Refreshers iced beverages and is pricing them at just $2. The Strawberry Dragonfruit and Peach Passion Fruit flavored Refreshers, are $2 for a medium-size at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide through July 28.

El Torito Mexican Restaurant: El Torito is giving us several ways to celebrate filing taxes. Take advantage of margarita pitchers that serve 4 for $25 , $2 bottles of beer, wine starting at $15 or a 6-pack of beer for $9.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Throw a Tax Day party with the help of Einstein Bros. Catering. Spend $150 on catering and get a $10 Amazon gift card. Spend $200 and receive a $20 gift card, or have the whole crew over, spend $500 and get a $50 gift card . For pick up or delivery by August 30.

Fazoli’s: Available for a limited time only, Fazoli’s is serving up variety and value with its newest 5 under $5 promotion. From classic Italian favorites to delectable new baked dishes, there’s something for everyone, all for less than $5. Enjoy a choice from five delicious dishes with the brand’s famous fresh breadsticks, all under $5.

Glory Days Grill: At Glory Days Grill, every Wednesday at select locations you’ll find half-off wine bottles and $6.99 shrimp .

Hickory Tavern: Head to Hickory Tavern where every Wednesday is Wing Wednesday. Enjoy $0.75 wings and a half-price bottle of premium wine .

KFC: KFC is offering a $30 Fill Up. A take on their popular $20 Fill Up® but with 12 tenders (or eight additional pieces of chicken on the bone) for only $10 more . Each meal comes complete with a large coleslaw, four biscuits, and two large mashed potatoes and gravy.

Olive Garden: Enjoy $15 bottles of wine at Olive Garden, available for car side pickup or in-restaurant at select locations. Choose from Confetti Pink Moscato Blend (a wine currently only available at Olive Garden, made specifically for its guests), Roscato Rosso Dolce or Moscato Primo Amore.

Quiznos: Reward the entire family on Tax Day at Quiznos with 4 Meals for $40 . Get four 8-inch subs, four chips, four cookies and four bottled drinks for $40.

TooJay’s Deli: TooJay’s Deli is helping families save some money with a Kids Eat Free deal from Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 31. Children age 12 and under may order one free meal from the kid’s menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites with each paid adult entrée.

Yard House: their Wine Wednesday deal includes half-off bottles of wine and Happy Hour deals. Learn more and see offers in your area at www.yardhouse.com .

Celebrate filing taxes responsibly in this pandemic. Some locations may only have curbside pick-up or delivery options available.

Tax Day also is the day new mask requirements go into effect at Starbucks and Best Buy. Both companies will require customers wear masks inside their U.S. locations.