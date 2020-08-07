It’s International Beer Day, celebrate with free Miller Lite in these cities

Friday, August 7 is International Beer Day, and Miller Lite is celebrating by giving away free beer in certain towns around the country.

The current pandemic has stopped the majority of international travel, so Miller says they are refunding the cost of a 6-pack of Miller Lite in cities that are named after countries. Places like Trinidad, Colorado or Germany, Pennsylvania.

Miller is refunding the cost of a 6-pack bought on Friday in one of the listed cities below. Customers have a week to upload their receipt on their website .

They are also bringing a semi truck full of beer to Scotland, South Dakota to celebrate International Beer Day.

Cities include: