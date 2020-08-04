Isaias strengthens into a hurricane, pounds the Carolinas

Isaias has re-intensified into a Category 1 hurricane Monday evening as the storm approaches the Carolina coast with top winds of 85 MPH, as of 9 p.m. ET.

The National Hurricane Center said it expects the hurricane to come ashore late Monday as a minimal hurricane. Hurricane warnings are in effect for parts of the Carolina coast around the North Carolina/South Carolina border.

The National Hurricane Center said it expects Isaias to pack hurricane-force winds over a small area of the coast, but much of the East Coast should be preparing for tropical storm conditions.

Tropical storm warnings extend from South Carolina all the way to Maine. Major cities, including Baltimore, Washington DC, New York and Boston will likely see tropical storm conditions on Tuesday.

Given the storm’s path, the hurricane could place a huge burden on the nation’s electric grid. The Edison Electric Institute said that crews are being sent to the coast to help with the response.

“Preparing for major events like Isaias requires significant coordination among the public and private sectors,” the organization said. “Strong industry-government coordination and cross-sector collaboration are critical. EEI is supporting the industry’s response at the highest levels through the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council.”

