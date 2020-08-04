Isaias, once again a tropical storm, currently battering mid-Atlantic coast; at least 1 dead

Isaias, once again downgraded to a tropical storm, is currently bringing life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall to parts of Virginia and Maryland. The storm could also bring tornadoes to areas of the east coast.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said during an appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday that at least one person in his state had been killed in the storm.

The storm made landfall late Monday night as a Category 1 Hurricane at Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. It was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm, however the National Hurricane Center warns Isaias can still pack a strong punch; strong winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes are likely along the mid-Atlantic coast.

Tropical storm warnings extend from South Carolina all the way to Maine. Major cities, including Baltimore, Washington DC, New York and Boston will likely see tropical storm conditions on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the tri-state region around 7:20 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. Areas under the watch include NYC, Long Island, a good part of the Hudson Valley, as well as much of New Jersey and Connecticut.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for much of New York and New Jersey through early Wednesday morning.

Winds will gradually increase this morning and become strongest between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Winds of 30 to 40 mph. with gusts of 50 to 70 mph. are possible, especially over coastal areas of New Jersey and Long Island.

Cooper added during his appearance on Good Morning America that about 355,000 people in North Carolina are without power.

"We have been ready for this." NC Gov. Roy Cooper speaks about the damage caused by Isaias and the recovery efforts now underway, but says, "Overall… the damage was not as a great as it could've been."

Thousands of people in northern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia have lost power. According to WTKR, 100,000 people in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia alone are without electricity.