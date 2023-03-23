Is there a 'National Day' every day?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 viewers may have noticed how we mention special "national days" through social media. One viewer asks, "is there any day in the year that is not a 'National Something Day?'"

The short is answer is: No, every day of the year does include something to commemorate.

This may sound a bit silly at first, but even "nothing" has its own day: National Nothing Day on Jan. 16.

But now the question is, "how are these days decided?" Is there a committee out there that decides every day of the year? Does the government or president have anything to do with these celebrations?

Presidents are able to proclaim their own days, such as Ronald Reagan proclaiming a National Ice Cream Day, but those are only observed once. However, we still "unofficially" celebrate that day every third Sunday of July.

The government only recognizes a few days as official national holidays, such as Christmas and Memorial Day, but it also recognizes "observances" such as Mother's Day. Governmental recognition does include special weeks and months like Fire Prevention Week and Black History Month.

For the most part, national days are made by organizations and companies, which the public and media latch on to.

For example, National Nothing Day was proclaimed in 1972 by journalist Harold Pullman Coffin, according to nationaltoday.com, then others went along with that idea.

With enough influence, a national day can simply be proclaimed and land in the National Day Calendar.

Stay with KGUN 9 as we recognize special days of celebration on-air and online.