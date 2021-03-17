IRS to delay tax-filing deadline to mid-May, says reports

The IRS appears ready to delay the April 15 tax-filing deadline until mid-May, according Bloomberg News , the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

Lawmakers and accountants alike have been asking the Internal Revenue Service to give Americans more time to file their 2020 taxes as many grapple with tax situations complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. The American Institute of CPAs was asking for an extension for all Americans until June 15, 2021.

There has been no official announcement from the Internal Revenue Service about a delay in the tax-filing deadline.

The IRS was already running behind this year. Earlier this year they announced they wouldn’t begin accepting and processing 2020 tax returns until Feb. 12. This is more than two weeks later than last year. The agency said they needed more time to program its systems to reflect new tax rules.

The IRS rushed to send out stimulus checks to millions of Americans in the last week. As of Wednesday morning, the agency says they have sent out 90 million stimulus payments.

The deadline was already delayed for residents and business owners in Texas and other states included in FEMA’s emergency declaration last month. Those residents and businesses have until June 15, 2021 to file their 2020 taxes.

It now appears the deadline will be delayed for all Americans.

The deadline last year to file 2019 taxes was extended to July 15, as the coronavirus pandemic exploded in many states.