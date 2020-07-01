IRS sticking with July 15 deadline for Americans to file and pay federal taxes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says it’s sticking with its July 15 deadline for Americans to file and pay their federal taxes.

The original filing deadline and payment due date for 2019 was postponed from April 15 to July 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the IRS says taxpayers who are unable to meet the July 15 deadline can request an automatic extension of time to file until Oct. 15. You can file for an extension here.

Those filing for an extension must do so by July 15. The IRS says the extension provides additional time to file a tax return, but it’s not an extension to pay any taxes due.

The IRS urges people who owe taxes, even if they have a filing extension, to carefully review their situation and pay what they can by July 15 to avoid penalties and interest.

“The IRS understands that those affected by the coronavirus may not be able to pay their balances in full by July 15, but we have many payment options to help taxpayers,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These easy-to-use payment options are available on IRS.gov, and most can be done automatically without reaching out to an IRS representative.”

While the deadline for federal taxes remains on April 15, states may have different deadlines for their taxes. A list of state tax division websites is available through the Federation of Tax Administrators.

Click here for more information from the IRS, including payment options.

