IRS launches informational hotline for stimulus checks

The IRS said this week it has launched a stimulus check hotline as millions of Americans have yet to receive a $1,200 payment.

The hotline’s number is 1-800-919-9835.

Those who call the hotline will be given an automated message about the stimulus checks. The IRS said on Monday that up to 3,500 representatives will be available to answer direct questions. As of Tuesday afternoon, multiple attempts to reach an IRS representative by this news outlet failed.

The telephone assistance and other services will remain limited, the IRS said, and answers for most of the common questions related to Economic Impact Payments are available on IRS.gov.

The IRS anticipates bringing back additional assistors as state and local advisories permit, the agency added.

According to the IRS, nearly 130 million Americans have received a government stimulus check in recent weeks. But if you’re among the millions still waiting on one, there might be a reason why.

For those awaiting a stimulus check, Americans can go to the “Get My Payment” page on the IRS website. Here, Americans can check the status of their payment.

As a reminder, here is who is eligible for a stimulus check:



$2,400 – Couples earning less than $150,000 a year (couples earning $150,000 - $198,000 will receive a prorated check).

$1,200 – Individuals earning less than $75,000 a year (individuals earning $75,000 - $99,000 will receive a prorated check).

$1,200 – Heads of households earning less than $112,500 (heads of households earning $112,500 - $136,000 will receive a prorated check).

$500 - Each dependent child age 16 or under as of Dec. 31, 2019 (for qualifying individuals and couples).

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook

