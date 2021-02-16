IRS: All stimulus checks have been sent. What to do if you didn’t get one

The IRS said on Tuesday that all of the economic impact checks from December’s stimulus bill have been sent to Americans. According to the IRS, 147 million checks were sent to Americans, totaling $142 billion.

The IRS said it is possible that some stimulus checks are still in the mail, but the agency was required to have all checks out by Jan. 15.

Some of the checks were sent via prepaid debit card last month.

The prepaid debit cards were sent to some of those whose banking information is not on file with the IRS. The IRS told those expecting a paper check or debit card to watch their mail carefully.

If you did not receive a stimulus check, and believe you were eligible for one, you may be able to claim the “Recovery Rebate Credit” on a 2020 tax return. The IRS said that eligibility will be based on 2020 tax information.

In order to claim a stimulus check through the Recovery Rebate Credit, filers will need to enter the amounts they received from the previous two stimulus checks.

For the December round of checks, Americans who made less than $75,000 in 2019 got a direct payment of $600 (couples making less than $150,000 a year got $1,200). Heads of households who made $124,500 in 2019 also received the full $600. Those who made $75,000 to $87,000 ($150,000 to $174,000 for couples) got a prorated check. Those who made over $87,000 ($174,000 for couples) did not receive a check.

For the round of checks sent during the spring, Americans who made less than $75,000 in 2018 or 2019 got a direct payment of $1,200 (couples making less than $150,000 a year got $2,400). Heads of households who made $124,500 in 2018 or 2019 also received the full $1,200.Those who made $75,000 to $87,000 ($150,000 to $174,000 for couples) got a prorated check. Those who made over $87,000 ($174,000 for couples) did not receive a check.

For more information on how to claim your stimulus check, click here.