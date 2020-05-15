Invasive 4-foot lizard threatening wildlife in Georgia, officials say

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are seeking help from the public in tracking a 4-foot long lizard that is threatening wildlife in Georgia.

According to the DNR , the Argentine black and white tegus' were spotted in the Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia and can weigh 10 pounds or more.

They also will eat almost anything, officials said.

"Tegus will eat the eggs of ground-nesting birds—including quail and turkeys—and other reptiles, such as American alligators and gopher tortoises, both protected species," DNR officials said on their website. "They will also eat chicken eggs, fruit, vegetables, plants, pet food, carrion, and small live animals, from grasshoppers to young gopher tortoises."

The department said the lizards are native to Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina.

If you happen to see one, the department asks that you report the sightings so they can "eradicate the species."