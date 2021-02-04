Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Instagram's newest feature now lets you recover deleted posts

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganesd/AP
Instagram announced Tuesday that they are kicking off National Bullying Prevention Month with new anti-bullying features. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Instagram
Posted at 5:11 PM, Feb 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-03 19:11:52-05

Instagram has come out with a solution if you delete a post.

According to the social media company, a new feature called Recently Deleted will now allow users to recover deleted content.

"We know hackers sometimes delete content when they gain access to an account, and until now people had no way of easily getting their photos and videos back," Instagram said on its website. "Starting today, we will ask people to first verify that they are the rightful account holders when permanently deleting or restoring content from Recently Deleted."

This applies to photos, videos. stories. and IG TV videos.

The way to retrieve your deleted content by going to Settings > Account > Recently Deleted on the app's latest version.

Instagram stated that they've added protections to keep hackers from compromising your account and deleting your posts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.