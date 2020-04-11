Instacart shoppers saying customers are baiting them with large tips

Instacart workers say some users then lower -- or entirely remove -- that tip after their orders are delivered!

Shoppers can see information like items requested, store location, and tip before accepting orders.

So they may make a trip that's inconvenient or more difficult if the tip is big enough.

But, Instacart also gives users the ability to change that tip up to three days after the delivery is made.

The company says it has removed the option to select "no tip."

However, users can still manually type in zero dollars.

Instacart officials say lowering tips after delivery is rare, and most users adjust tip upward or don't change it at all.

Still, some shoppers say they're now avoiding orders offering tips that seem too high.