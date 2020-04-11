Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Instacart shoppers saying customers are baiting them with large tips

items.[0].image.alt
Source: Facebook / Instacart
Instacart Now Offering Grocery Delivery in Tallahassee
Instacart shoppers saying customers are baiting them with large tips
Posted at 6:25 PM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 21:25:47-04

Instacart workers say some users then lower -- or entirely remove -- that tip after their orders are delivered!

Shoppers can see information like items requested, store location, and tip before accepting orders.

So they may make a trip that's inconvenient or more difficult if the tip is big enough.

But, Instacart also gives users the ability to change that tip up to three days after the delivery is made.

The company says it has removed the option to select "no tip."

However, users can still manually type in zero dollars.

Instacart officials say lowering tips after delivery is rare, and most users adjust tip upward or don't change it at all.

Still, some shoppers say they're now avoiding orders offering tips that seem too high.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.