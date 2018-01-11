States with most approved DACA applications

President Donald Trump has indicated he wants to undo the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

It had been enacted by his predecessor, Barack Obama, who signed an executive order that put the program in to action in August 2012. It is designed to give immigrant children, who came to the US illegally under the age of 16, a chance to stay on to study or work in America.

Grantees have to fulfill certain criteria, like being enrolled in high school or having a high school degree or GED equivalent, and not having a serious criminal conviction.

Data published by the Pew Research Center shows that 790,000 immigrants have been permitted to stay in the US under the program, since it was created five years ago. Three-quarters of all DACA recipients come from Mexico (78 percent of approved applications).

The below chart shows how many permits were granted in selected states since the programs started until March 2017.EWMBE

