Indy cop suspended over comments about 'closed casket' following fatal officer-involved shooting

Posted at 10:16 AM, May 14, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer has been disciplined for comments he made that were captured on a Facebook Live video after a deadly officer-involved shooting last week.

The comments were made following the fatal shooting of Dreasjon Reed, 21, by an IMPD officer on May 6.

Reed was streaming live on Facebook as he led police on a chase. The stream continued when Reed exited his vehicle and confronted officers. Police say gunfire was exchanged and several shots could be heard over the live stream, which did not capture any video of the actual shooting.

After the gunfire ended, Reed's phone captured a IMPD saying "it's going to be a closed casket, homie," before the live video stream was stopped by a detective at the scene.

The officer's identity has not been released, but the IMPD says the officer involved is an African-American man.

The officer received a suspension and a re-assignment of his duties. The exact details of the suspension and re-assignment are not being released for the officer's safety, according to IMPD.

This story was originally published by Katie Cox on WRTV in Indianapolis.

