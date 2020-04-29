Person of interest in custody in connection with Indianapolis mail carrier's shooting death

INDIANAPOLIS — A person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the death of an Indianapolis mail carrier.

Police arrested a man sometime after 10 p.m. Tuesday in connection with the death of 45-year-old Angela Summers. Police have not released the man's identity.

Summers was shot while delivering mail on her route on Indianapolis' east side at about 4 p.m. Monday. EMTs rushed her to the hospital, where she later died.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in connection with the shooting.

"I want them caught and brought to justice, whatever that is," said Paul Toms, the president of the Indianapolis branch of the National Association of Mail Carriers. "She was doing her job like she has done every day since becoming a carrier. … I've been in a post office since 1973, and this is the first violent death since I've been in an Indianapolis postal office."

Summers was a mother, whose co-workers described as dedicated to her job.

"She enjoyed carrying mail and always had a smile on her face," Toms said.

Toms said he'll remember her dedication to the job, even on tough days.

Tuesday morning, Gary Moody dropped off flowers at the postal office where Summers worker. It's a small gesture, but he said it's the least he can do to honor her memory.

"It's devastating. It is a tragedy; it is senseless it should not have happened," Moody said.

The Indianapolis branch of the National Association of Mail Carriers plans to raise money to help Summer's daughter during this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This story was originally published by Katie Cox and Troy Washington on WRTV in Indianapolis.

