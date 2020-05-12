Indiana man arrested for severely beating his 62-year-old mother on Mother's Day

A 45-year-old Paoli, Indiana, man is accused of beating and battering his 62-year-old mother for several hours leading into Mother's Day.

Indiana State Police were initially called to the Harrison County Hospital Sunday to investigate a woman who had been battered and had injuries covering her body.

The 62-year-old told police that her son had began assaulting her Saturday evening and the beating continued through the night and into the next morning.

According to the victim's statement, her son ripped out her hair, held a gun to her head and put a knife to her throat. He also threatened to kill her multiple times, according to Indiana State Police.

Later Sunday, the victim told police she was able to convince her son to let her leave so she could go visit her own mother for Mother's Day. She went straight to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The victim's son was arrested Sunday evening and is facing multiple charges including domestic battery causing serious bodily injury, intimidation, criminal confinement and strangulation. Additional charges are expected to be filed, according to state police.

This article was written by Katie Cox for WRTV.