Impeachment managers show security footage from Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Security footage from the Capitol insurrection was shown to senators on Wednesday during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The newly released security video was captured from within the Capitol on Jan. 6 and showed how close Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and other members of Congress came to encountering the rioters.

Among the most dramatic videos shown was from outside of the Senate, which showed Officer Eugene Goodman rushing toward Sen. Mitt Romney who was outside the chamber. Goodman helped Romney get away from the rioters moments before they reached the area outside of the Senate.

"In this security footage, you can see officer Goodman running to respond to the initial breach. Officer Goodman passes Senator Mitt Romney, and directs him to turn around in order to get to safety," said impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett, who is a Democratic delegate from the US Virgin Islands. "On the first floor, just we meet them, the mob had already started to search for the Senate chamber. Officer Goodman made his way down to the first floor where he encountered the same insurrectionists we just saw watch breached the Capitol."

Goodman is then seen coaxing the rioters away from the Senate chamber. Plaskett said senators were still inside the chamber at that moment.

Then, Plaskett showed footage of Vice President Mike Pence being ushered away from rioters at 2:26 p.m. ET. Plaskett then showed videos posted on social media by rioters demonstrating that they were intending to kill Pence.

Plaskett said that rioters were within 100 feet of reaching Pence.

Then, Plaskett showed security video of the hallway outside of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. The footage showed Pelosi’s staffers barricading themselves seven minutes before rioters reached the speaker’s lobby.

"We know from the rioters themselves, that if they had found Speaker Pelosi, they would have killed her," Plaskett said.

Five people died amid the riots, including a Capitol Police officer. More than 140 officers were injured, Capitol managers said on Wednesday.