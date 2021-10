NAMPA, Idaho — An owl is back flying after being saved by a trooper in Idaho.

According to the Idaho State Police, they received calls from concerned motorists about a Great Horned Owl caught in plastic on Interstate 84 in Nampa on Tuesday.

Sgt. Crapo found the owl and protected it from getting hit by blocking traffic with her vehicle until a volunteer from Animals in Distress arrived.

Officials said the bird was OK and were released away from the freeway.