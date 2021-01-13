Idaho man turns himself in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

A Boise, Idaho, man seen sitting on the floor of the U.S. Senate during the riot at the Capitol last week turned himself in Tuesday.

Josiah Colt turned himself in to Ada County Jail Tuesday afternoon, according to Ada County Sheriff's spokesman Patrick Orr. Colt is at the jail on a federal U.S. Marshal's hold, according to Orr.

The Idaho Statesman reports federal court records do not show charges being filed against Colt as of Tuesday night, but they could be filed under seal.

Five people died, including a woman who was shot by Capitol Police, according to Metro Police Chief Robert Contee. A Capitol police officer also died from injuries received during the riot. The other three people died of unknown medical emergencies.

The FBI is still looking for information that will identify some of the people involved. If you witnessed unlawful violent actions, the FBI is urging you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

The #FBI is still seeking information to help identify individuals who actively instigated violence on January 6 in Washington, D.C. Visit https://t.co/h36NpdxbEh to see images from current cases, and if you see someone you recognize, submit a tip at https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. pic.twitter.com/cGgWNeywIc — FBI (@FBI) January 10, 2021

This article was written by Meredith Spelbring for KIVI.