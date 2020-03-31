Menu

Idaho governor signs 2 anti-transgender bills into law

Posted: 10:25 AM, Mar 31, 2020
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed two anti-transgender bills into law, making Idaho the first among states that introduced some 40 such bills this year to enact them.

The Republican governor on Monday signed a bill that prohibits transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates, and another that bans transgender girls and women from competing in women’s sports.

The birth certificate legislation ignores a 2018 federal court ruling that a past Idaho law barring transgender people from making the birth certificate changes was unconstitutional.

The Idaho attorney general's office said it could cost $1 million if the state had to defend the ban again and lost.

